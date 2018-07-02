Microsurfacing projects across the Valley this week

UNDATED – Some more road projects popping up in The Valley.

Today, in the Trevorton and Shamokin areas, Upper Road will be paved this week. That is in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County.

On Tuesday and Thursday, work will take place on Route 254 from Route 44 in Jerseytown to Crawford Valley Road in Madison Township, Columbia County.

On Friday, work will be on Bloom Road between Danville and Tower Drive in Cooper Township, Montour County. This work will continue Saturday and into the following week.

Roads will be open during all work, but motorists should still use caution when driving through all work zones. All work is expected to be completed by early August.