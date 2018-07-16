Microsurfacing on Route 642 in Montour and Northumberland Counties

UNDATED – There may be some minor delays along Route 642 in Montour and Northumberland Counties this week. PennDOT says a contractor will perform microsurfacing on that stretch of the roadway. Work will be from Center Road in Liberty Township, Montour County, to just east of Route 147 in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. The project also includes pavement markings and rumble strips.

There will be daylight lane restrictions. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.