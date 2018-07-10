Microsurfacing on Route 54 in Montour County this week

DANVILLE – A few Montour County roads will be affected by repaving work this week. PennDOT says Tuesday and Wednesday, work will take place on Route 54 between McCracken Road and Route 642 in Valley Township. This work includes the I-80 ramps at the Danville interchange.

Thursday and Friday, work will be on Bloom Road (that’s Route 11) between Danville and County Line Drive in Cooper Township. This work includes the main entrance to Geisinger. Delays are expected.

The entire project is expected to be completed by early August.