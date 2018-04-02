MeToo movement looming in Cosby trial: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway Monday in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial. But experts say that could cut both ways for the comedian. It could make some potential jurors more hostile toward him and others more likely to think men are being unfairly accused.

“We really have had this explosion of awareness since that last trial, and it has changed the entire environment,” said Richard Gabriel, a jury consultant who has worked on over 1,000 trials. “It is a huge challenge for the defense, but it could also provide an avenue and open up the topic.”

A jury deadlocked last June at the former TV star’s first trial after Cosby’s lawyers managed to sow enough doubt in the minds of a few jurors. That was before the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct started toppling famous men in rapid succession, among them Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Kevin Spacey and Sen. Al Franken.

Features

UNDATED (AP) — Ted Nugent says the students of Parkland, Florida, who are calling for gun control are “mushy brained children.” Nugent tells the nationally syndicated conservative radio program The Joe Pags Show, “The evidence is irrefutable: they have no soul.” Nugent is a member of the National Rifle Association’s board of directors and says it’s wrong to blame the NRA for mass shootings. One of the Parkland students, junior Cameron Kasky, tweets, “Talk about ‘no soul.’ This guy better apologize.”

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Ever shop at Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth or Lord and Taylor? If you did, you may have gotten more than you bargained for. A data breach at the department store chains may have resulted in having personal information of customers who shopped at the stores compromised. The parent company of the chain, Hudson’s Bay Company, is announcing the breach. It says in a statement that it “deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern” the breach has caused. It also says there’s no evidence the breach has affected its online shopping sites or its other brands, like House Outfitters or Hudson’s Bay stores in Canada.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) —A Texas woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for voting in the 2016 presidential election when she was ineligible because she was on probation. A lawyer for 43-year-old Crystal Mason said she will appeal against the punishment handed down this past week in Fort Worth. Mason is a former tax expert who was previously convicted in 2012 on charges related to inflating refunds for clients.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un clapped his hands and said he was “deeply moved” as he, along with his wife and hundreds of other citizens, watched a rare performance by South Korean pop stars visiting Pyongyang. The concert highlights the thawing ties between the rivals after years of friction over the North’s nuclear program.

During Sunday’s performance at the packed 1,500-seat East Pyongyang Grand Theater, North Korean concertgoers — most of the men in dark suits but some women in colorful traditional “hanbok” dresses — waved their hands from their seats when the South Korean stars joined together to sing a popular Korean song, “Our wish is unification.” After the two-hour performance ended, the North Koreans gave a thundering standing ovation.

A South Korean artistic group, including some pop legends and the popular girl band Red Velvet, flew to Pyongyang over the weekend for two performances in the North Korean capital, one on Sunday and the other on Tuesday. How North Koreans would react to Red Velvet was a focus of keen media attention in South Korea.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Frank Stallone is apologizing for a profane tweet attacking a survivor of the Florida school shooting. Mostly known for being the brother of Sylvester Stallone, the actor and musician backed away from a Saturday tweet attacking teenager David Hogg. Hogg has become a powerful voice for gun control after the attack at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida.

Stallone used expletives and derogatory terms to refer to Hogg, suggesting one of the teenager’s peers must by “dying to sucker punch” him. Stallone later deleted the tweet and one aimed at another Parkland survivor.

On Sunday, Stallone expressed remorse for what he called “irresponsible words,” saying: “After what these kids went through, I’m deeply ashamed.” Several advertisers dropped Fox News personality Laura Ingraham after she mocked Hogg. She later apologized.

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Florida homeowners beware: one big gator has been found splashing in a backyard swimming pool and it took a trapper to drag it away. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted images of the floating gator late Friday on Twitter, saying it measured 11 feet (3 meters) long. With temperatures warming, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission warns that the state’s estimated 1.3 million gators are becoming more active — and should be treated with “caution and respect.”

There’ve been at least two other gator sightings in yards recently, one mistaken for a burglar. Injuries from alligators are rare, but the commission urges swimming only in designated areas of rivers and lakes. As for backyard swimming pools, it makes no mention. But for some homeowners, that too is “swim at your own risk.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steven Spielberg has found his way back to the top of the box office with the action-adventure “Ready Player One,” while Tyler Perry has scored again with “Acrimony.” Studio estimates on Sunday say Spielberg’s virtual reality-focused film earned a solid $53.2 million in its first four days in theaters from 4,234 locations since opening Wednesday night, with $41.2 million of that coming from the three-day weekend.

Not adjusted for inflation, it’s Spielberg’s best opening in a decade following “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” which launched with $100.1 million in 2008. Aside from “The BFG,” Spielberg has lately favored smaller historical dramas instead of the big-scale blockbusters of his heyday.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Curt Deane says his grandfather would be thrilled to know that a century after his service in World War I, people have not forgotten the heroics of his dog, Stubby. A new animated film based on the true story of the decorated war dog, “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” opens April 13.

Director Richard Lanni says he tried to be as authentic as possible when telling the story of the small stray who was adopted in 1917 by Deane’s grandfather, J. Robert Conroy, of New Britain, while he was training in New Haven. Conroy was able to smuggle Stubby aboard a ship taking soldiers to Europe and, as the story goes, the Boston Terrier mix became the mascot of the 102nd Regiment by charming officers with his ability to salute, a trick which Conroy taught him.

FARGO (AP) — Sub-Zero temperatures greeted some Fargo children over the weekend, they had to bundle up in warm coats for an Easter egg hunt in North Dakota. A storm there left up to five inches of snow on the ground. But the 28th annual Easter “eggstravaganza” at Yunker Farm in Fargo went off despite the snow and a temperature of 9 below zero. Luckily for the children, the Easter eggs were brightly colored so they stood out amid the early spring white carpet.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Villanova takes on Michigan tonight for the NCAA men’s basketball Championship game. Listen for updates throughout the game on CBS Sportsradio WKOK and WKOK.com

Here are the latest scores from today’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 1 Detroit 0

Final Pittsburgh 8 Detroit 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 7 Baltimore 0

Final Toronto 7 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Boston 2 Tampa Bay 1

Final Houston 8 Texas 2

Final L-A Angels 7 Oakland 4

Final Seattle 5 Cleveland 4

Chi White Sox at Kansas City 2:15 p.m., postponed

Final St. Louis 5 N-Y Mets 1

Final Miami 6 Chi Cubs 0

Final Washington 6 Cincinnati 5

Final L-A Dodgers 9 San Francisco 0

Final Philadelphia 119 Charlotte 102

Final San Antonio 100 Houston 83

Final Indiana 111 L.A. Clippers 104

Final Chicago 113 Washington 94

Final Cleveland 98 Dallas 87

Final Oklahoma City 109 New Orleans 104

Final Atlanta 94 Orlando 88

Final Detroit 108 Brooklyn 96

Final Utah 121 Minnesota 97

Final OT Denver 128 Milwaukee 125

Final Golden State 117 Phoenix 107

Final Portland 113 Memphis 98

Final Sacramento 84 L.A. Lakers 83

Final OT Philadelphia 4 Boston 3

Final Nashville 4 Tampa Bay 1

Final New Jersey 2 Montreal 1

Final Washington 3 Pittsburgh 1

Final OT Anaheim 4 Colorado 3

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

Minnesota at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland 10:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Carolina at Florida 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

(7) Michigan at (2) Villanova 9:20 p.m.