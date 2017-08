MILTON – Multiple crews battled flames as result of a methane fire at the Milton sewer plant. Union County Communications tells WKOK the fire started just after 9 p.m. Friday at the Milton Regional Sewer Authority facility. County Communications tell us two methane tanks caught fire due to a lightning strike. The fire was out in about 50 minutes.

No injuries were reported. Parts of Route 405 were closed due to the fire, but all parts of Route 405 are now open.