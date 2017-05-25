PA Attorney General: Meth ring busted in Valley

MIDDLEBURG – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch are set to announce that a joint investigation has uncovered that 10 individuals were involved in the manufacturing and distribution of Methamphetamine in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.

The investigation, which was conducted by the Office of Attorney General’s East Drug Task Force, local authorities in Snyder County and several other law enforcement agencies, revealed that the manufacturing was taking place in a motel, a trailer and in at least one residence where children were staying.

A news conference is set for 2:30pm on Thursday at the Snyder County Courthouse where Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch will announce the charges filed and details of the investigation. (Christopher Elio)