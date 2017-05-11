Home
Meth lab found in Franklin Township, Snyder County

WKOK Staff

 

MIDDLEBURG – In Snyder County, state police are heading up an investigation in a methamphetamine lab found in a home along Route 522.  The lab was found Wednesday when Snyder County Sheriffs went to a location in Franklin Township, to serve an arrest warrant.

While there, sheriff’s personnel saw that they thought might be a meth lab and they called in state troopers.  State police got a search warrant seized suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. No names of any suspects were released. (Christopher Elio)

