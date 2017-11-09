LEWISBURG – We at Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation and Evangelical Community Hospital have been talking breast cancer awareness for women, but how about for men? Andrea Bertram, Operations Director of Women’s Health and Cancer Services at Evan joined WKOK Sunrise.

She says yes, men need to be aware of breast cancer too, “Yes, there is male breast cancer. We don’t screen for it. It’s a diagnostic procedure but men who notice lumps in their breast should also come in and seek care.”

Bertram again stressed the importance of screenings, especially for some other cancers for men, “If you’re not going to do it for your family. They need you. There are all kinds of screenings important for men…prostate screening, colon screening.”

You can hear more from Bertram at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)