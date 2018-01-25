Memorial service this afternoon for slain U.S. Marshal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Family members, friends and other mourners are preparing for a memorial service to honor a deputy U.S. marshal slain two weeks ago while serving a warrant in Harrisburg. The public memorial service for Christopher Hill is Thursday afternoon at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The 45-year-old Deputy US Marshal was shot and killed Jan. 18 when a man wanted in Philadelphia opened fire in a home, killing Hill and wounding another officer. The wanted man was shot and killed by police.

Hill is a native of Sacramento, California, and attended Warrior Run High School. He was U.S. Army veteran who served the marshals service for 11 years. He’s survived by a wife, son, daughter and other family members.