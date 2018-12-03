Meet Dave Herbert, candidate for Snyder County Commissioner

SUNBURY – There will be two democratic nominations for Snyder County commissioner up for grabs in 2019, and David Herbert of Shamokin Dam will be vying for one of them.

Herbert told WKOK recently why he’s running, “I just have an urge to serve I guess if you will. I spent 12 years on the Shamokin Dam Borough Council, 4 of those as president. So I started attending their meetings, and I like to think I have the experience in those areas you need to be a county commissioner, so that’s when I decided to throw my hat in the ring if you will.”

Herbert told us what he learned from Borough Council, “I think it’s the people and the input. Local government is really pretty neat because, they call it an ‘in person relationship.’ As you pay more taxes, you get less out of it. In the borough, and the county you pay less and any morning you can look out and their plowing snow or fixing the streets or whatever.”

Herbert feels that moving into a county commissioner position is the next step for him, but says it’s a much different ball game than his borough level position, “It’s tough to get the experience you need, you’re getting a lot of on the job training. So that’s why I’ve been going (to meetings) to see what they deal with. It’s a learning experience but I think I have something to offer as far as my financial background and being involved in some of the local organizations I have been.”

Herbert has 44 years of public and private accounting, including 19 of those years as the CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of Keystone Building Products, Inc. As County Commissioner, Herbert would continue to try and develop strategic plans for better broadband access and workforce development with the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce if elected. He was on a recent edition of WKOK Sunrise and you can hear the interview at WKOK.com.