Danville firm wins medical marijuana license, 100 jobs coming

MONTOUR COUNTY – Montour County will be home to one of the new medical marijuana growing operations. The first recipients of medical marijuana licenses were announced on Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. There were 12 licenses granted in total, with one local company getting one of those, GTI (Green Thumb Industries) Pennsylvania LLC in Montour County. They’ll locate in Danville’s former TRW building. The comany say they’ll have about 100 workers when they are fully underway.

The state law is permitting the department of health a total of 25 licenses for growers and processors, which were cut in half and labeled as phase one.

Prime Wellness of Pennsylvania, LLC, Berks County

Franklin Labs LLC, Berks County

Pennsylvania Medical Solutions LLC, Lackawanna County

Standard Farms LLC, Luzerne County

Ilera Healthcare LLC, Fulton County

AES Compassionate Care LLC, Franklin County

Terrapin Investment Fund 1, LLC, Clinton County

GTI Pennsylvania LLC, Montour County

AGRiMED Industries of PA, LLC, Greene County

PurePennLLC, Allegheny County

Hollistic Farms LLC, Lawrence County

Cresco Yeltrah LLC, Jefferson County