Medical Marijuana facility coming to Montour County

MONTOUR COUNTY – Montour County will be home to one of the new medical marijuana growing operations. The first recipients of medical marijuana licenses were announced Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. There were 12 licenses granted in total, with a local company getting one of those, GTI (Green Thumb Industries) Pennsylvania LLC in Montour County. They’ll locate in Danville’s former TRW building. The company says they’ll have about 100 workers when they are fully underway.

The state law is permitting the department of health a total of 25 licenses for growers and processors, which were cut in half and labeled as phase one.

John Collins, Director of the Office of Medical Marijuana, says with the awarding of 12 permits, the state is entering the next phase of the medical marijuana program saying, “The 12 permitees will have 6 months in which to become operational. Growers and processors may not begin to grow medical marijuana until the department has deemed they are operational.”

The Medical Marijuana Program was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf on April 17, 2016. Collins says they have made significant progress, “We remain on track to get medication to patients with serious medical conditions in 2018.”

The Office of Medical Marijuana received 457 total applications, 177 for growers and processors, and 280 for dispensaries. The Medical Marijuana Program became effective on May 17, 2016, and is expected to be fully implemented in 2018.

The program will offer medical marijuana to patients who are residents of Pennsylvania and under a physician’s care for the treatment of a serious medical condition as defined by Act 16.

The following 12 companies were awarded permits:

Prime Wellness of Pennsylvania, LLC, Berks County

Franklin Labs LLC, Berks County

Pennsylvania Medical Solutions LLC, Lackawanna County

Standard Farms LLC, Luzerne County

Ilera Healthcare LLC, Fulton County

AES Compassionate Care LLC, Franklin County

Terrapin Investment Fund 1, LLC, Clinton County

GTI Pennsylvania LLC, Montour County

AGRiMED Industries of PA, LLC, Greene County

PurePennLLC, Allegheny County

Hollistic Farms LLC, Lawrence County

Cresco Yeltrah LLC, Jefferson County