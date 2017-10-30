MD Judge candidate Toomey wants to put hammer on opioid users

SUNBURY – The opioid crisis has been a hot topic in the upcoming Magisterial District Judge race in Sunbury. Republican candidate Mike Toomey says he wants to make big changes to setting bail to make sure those addicted get help.

Toomey joined WKOK’s On The Mark, “If I see evidence that a person is addicted to dangerous drugs like heroin, I’m going to make a condition of bail that I’m effectively forcing them to go to a rehab facility. I’m not encouraging them, I’m not asking them to go. They are going to go or they’re going to stay in jail.”

Toomey says however, opponent Ben Apfelbaum doesn’t feel the need to have stricter bail on those addicted, “My opponent is releasing them on a monetary condition of bail and encouraging them to get treatment, and then putting them on bail supervision. That’s the difference. I don’t think bail supervision will work.”

