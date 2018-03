SELINSGROVE — State police say a McClure man has been arrested after he strangled someone and damaged a vehicle in Middleburg last month.

Selinsgrove troopers tell WKOK, 35-year-old Jeremy Troshak is being charged after he allegedly choked the victim for several minutes February 22. They say he then fled the scene, went on to smash two windows of a vehicle and hid in a nearby garage. Troshak was arrested for the assault and charged with carrying marijuana at the time.