Mayor statement: Remarks to police chief were “taken way out of context”

SUNBURY — Sunbury mayor Kurt Karlovich released a statement to WKOK after a report over the weekend said his ‘pledge of loyalty’ comment last year was inappropriate, but not illegal. The report is the conclusion of an independent investigation into the mayor’s remarks to the city’s police chief at the time, Tim Miller.

In the new statement, Karlovich called his comments last year were a “miscommunication” and were “taken way out of context” prior to him taking office. He says he has learned a lot since then and only wants to move the city forward, especially in fixing the police department.

A private outside law firm investigated the mayor’s comments to Karlovich last year when the mayor-elect allegedly told Miller that ‘engaging in politics was part of the job.’ You can see the mayor’s full statement below. We also have more details at WKOK.com as well.

Statement from Mayor Kurt Karlovich

“Once again, this report has surfaced to be used as the center of discussion and as I stated many months ago it was a miscommunication and things were taken way out of context prior to me taking office and being sworn in as a brand new public official. Since that time, I have learned a lot and have completed training provided for newly elected officials in Harrisburg. I only want to continue to move our city forward. I’m glad that this report has been released and can no longer be used as a scare tactic. I appreciate the support I’m receiving from the community and I’ve decided I won’t comment any further regarding this topic. Instead, I will continue to focus my energy on bringing back our downtown and increasing the number of officers in our police department as I have been. There is still a lot of work to do and I plan on continuing to attempt to work with our council and move forward for the betterment of our community and I ask for your continued patience.”