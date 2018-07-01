Mayor sets up go fund me page for wetland project

SUNBURY—The Mayor of Sunbury has set up a Go Fund Me page to help raise money for the Sunbury Wetland Community Nature Park. In three days of donations the park has received $550 of its $25,000 goal. Mayor Kurt Karlovich says on the property between Sixth and Eighth Streets on Line Street will offer something for everyone. “If you’ve gone to like a main national park, this will just be a miniature version. You’re going to have a natural habitat that’s protected, you’re going to have a wooden boardwalk with a viewing area of the natural habitat, and you’re going to have different foot trails leading from all directions into the park. You’re going to have a fenced in dog community park at the one end, and you’re going to have a community picnic area.”

On the 4.4 acre property the Army Corps of Engineers have designated .87acres of the wetland area to be protected and preserved. The property will also feature a dog park area and boardwalks accessible from all four sides of the park. Mayor Karlovich says the park will give the public a safe place to be, whether for educational purposes, hiking, relaxing, or spending time with their pets and family. https://www.gofundme.com/sunbury-dog-amp-education-nature-park