Mayor Sees Charges Dropped But Investigation Continues

SHAMOKIN- Charges of desecrating graves against the mayor of Shamokin were withdrawn over the weekend, but the case is continuing. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz announced late Saturday night that criminal charges were being dropped against Shamokin Mayor Bill Milbrand. But, it appears the case may not be over as the D-A is now refering the case to the state Attorney General.

On Sunday, Mayor Milbrand and his lawyer called a news conference to respond to the D-A’s announcement. Following that news conference, retired Patrolman Bill Miner, who urged charges be filed, inisisted the district attorney only dropped the charges after he received some politicial pressure. Miner also stated that the D-A signed off on the charges before they were filed.

District Attorney Matulewicz fired back Sunday night, sending out a news release stating that Officer Miner was incorrect in his statement about having his office’s approval. Matulewicz said no signatures from his office appeared on the criminal complaint. He claims Miner did not provide information that the D-A requested about the case, which Matulewicz needed to make a determination on the charges before they were filed.

Matulewicz now says that he believes an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office is warranted. He plans to refer the matter to the state A-G for a full and impartial investigation. (Chad Hershberger)