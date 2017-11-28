Sunbury Mayor Persing pushes for new police station

SUNBURY— He calls it plan B and in a last ditch effort to find the police department a new building to call home, Mayor David Persing made a proposal for the city to purchase a new building. The structure is at 337 Arch Street, and at the council meeting Monday night, he said, “Plan A was the Norfolk Southern enclosure and part of that was a lot of cash involved and I proposed a brand new police station down off Woodland Avenue, and of course everyone knows that didn’t fly. Since the vote down of the Northfolk Southern project, one of the property owners on Arch Street dropped their price from a property that includes 22 parking spaces that would be a perfect place for a police department.”

The building on Arch Street was previously a medical building, and the owner, former Mayor Jesse Woodring recently dropped the price from $325,000 to $275,000 prompting Mayor Persing to make his proposal.

The proposal ultimately ended up being tabled because of strong opposition from councilman Dale Henry and members of the audience, Including soon to be Mayor, Kurt Karlovich.

Councilman Henry says he needs to see a third party inspector’s report before he will move forward with the deal, “I have never seen the inside of the building. As long as we can get a third party to say what’s wrong with it, like Dave said, there’s going to be no cost associated with that. But it’ll make me feel better.”

Mayor Persing hopes to have a report from the inspector to present to council by the next meeting.