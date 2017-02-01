Mayor of Shamokin is arrested

SHAMOKIN — Police arrested the mayor of Shamokin Wednesday and he now faces 42 charges. Shamokin Mayor William Milbrand is accused of allowing construction crews to cover more than a dozen graves with dirt in the Shamokin Cemetery in order to put a new cell phone tower there.

The mayor is president of the Shamokin Cemetery Association and promised publicly that no graves would be disturbed when putting up the cell phone tower. Shamokin police say the tower was constructed over about 14 burial sites. Milbrand was arraigned and released on bail. (Ali Stevens)