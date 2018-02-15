Sunbury Mayor Karlovich: Bennick cut salary nothing to do with past

Karlovich says officer salary cut nothing to do with past



File photo

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Mayor wants to clear up what he says is a misunderstanding of how he and city council came to a decision to suddenly cut a police officer’s salary without answering the public’s questions. Former captain and now patrolman Steve Bennick of the Sunbury Police saw his salary cut $13,000 by council without prior notification.

Mayor Kurt Karlovich tells WKOK council members met in an executive session discussing the ongoing litigation for an unfair practice claim filed by the police union, “After consideration, we decided 4-1 that it was in the best interest of the tax payers to dissolve the position and everything that went with the position. The pay was reduced from a captain’s salary to a patrolman’s salary with the normal pay increases that would’ve been received.”

Karlovich says the sudden elimination of the captain’s position had nothing to do with him being arrested by Bennick in 2014.

Karlovich also says he released that arrest information during his campaign, “The position of captain and pay was not removed because of who the officer was. It was removed due to the settlement terms of an unfair practice claim filed by the police union. Nothing has ever been done on my own or initiated by myself in regards to this matter.”