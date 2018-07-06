Mayor: interim police chief will be announced Monday

SUNBURY – The interim police chief for the City of Sunbury will be announced at Monday night’s council meeting says Mayor Kurt Karlovich. Mayor Karlovich says this is a personnel issue so he would not comment further on the topic. Calls to the city solicitor Joel Wiest have not been returned.

The chief’s position is considered vacant after the sudden medical leave of Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller Tuesday. Mayor Karlovich is in charge of the police department and making the decision on the interim chief.

The city’s police contract stipulates an interim chief must be appointed from the remaining sergeant and corporals. The department now consists of seven full time officers and three part time officers after Captain Steve Bennick announced his retirement in June. The council meeting Monday night will be held at 6:15 pm in the council chambers.