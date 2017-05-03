Mental health day event in Sunbury

SUNBURY—A local youth group will be holding a mental health awareness event this week. In observance of National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day, the Northumberland County Youth Leadership Team is holding an event in Sunbury.

Carolyn Richardson, a group leader says the event is Thursday in Cameron Park and there will be live music, kid’s activities, and speakers to talk about their history with mental health issues, “Our youth group decided to organize and event to help raise awareness about mental health, mental health stigma, etc.. There will be numerous providers with information and actives for families and children.”

Richardson says it’s good to bring awareness to mental health because mental issues can be more than just adolescent moodiness saying, “The fact is about 20% of children have or will have a serious mental illness. It’s important as a family who may have a teen in their family to recognize that sometimes what’s going on with a teen maybe something more than just what would be called general adolescent moodiness.”

Northumberland County Youth Leadership provides a supportive environment that promotes personal development by engaging in positive and constructive activities for teens to give back to their community. This event will be from 5:30 to 8 pm and is in observance of National Mental Health Awareness Month. You can listen to their WKOK Sunrise appearance at WKOK.com. (Sarah Benek)