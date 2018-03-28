‘Mass Meeting’ at Unitarian Universalist Congregation tonight

NORTHUMBERLAND – A big gathering will be held Wednesday night to try to find ways to address poverty and other issues facing The Valley and Pennsylvania. The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley is hosting a ‘Mass Meeting’ at 7 p.m.

The meeting is described as part of the Poor People’s Campaign to challenge the evils of systematic racism, poverty, the war economy, ecological devastation and the nation’s distorted morality. The Reverend Ann Keeler Evans, minister at the UU church, “It is looking to switch the emphasis as we look at poverty from looking at the moral failings of the poor, which we do so often, to looking at the moral failings of a first world country that allows poverty to exist.”

Penn Garvin, Lewisburg resident and community organizer/activist, says the meeting will be an important collaboration with other Pennsylvania chapters, “Each state has their own campaign and we’ve invited people from the Pennsylvania Poor People’s campaign to come and speak to us about what’s happening in Pennsylvania, what are some of the organizations that are being pulled together, what are some of the activities that are being planned.”

You can hear more about the event from Thursday’s WKOK Sunrise interview at WKOK.com.