Married mom of 3 dies at end of Pennsylvania half marathon

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A married mother of three has died at the end of a half marathon in Pennsylvania, and now authorities are trying to figure out why.

Lindsay Doherty collapsed at the end of Sunday’s 13.1-mile (21.1-kilometer) Scranton Half Marathon. She died a short time later at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

The Lackawanna County coroner planned an autopsy Monday.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton says the 36-year-oold woman worked in its development officer, raising money for Catholic education. A special prayer service was scheduled Monday night at St. Paul’s Parish in Scranton, where she was a member.

The 36-year-old Scranton resident had run in the race at least once before, last year.

Medical workers, including two emergency room physicians, worked to resuscitate Doherty at the race before she was rushed to the hospital.