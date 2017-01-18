Marijuana growers can apply in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will soon be accepting applications from those who want to grow and process medical marijuana as well as those who want to establish and run dispensaries. The Health Department said Tuesday it made the applications available on its website . They can be submitted between Feb. 20 and March 20.

The agency is fielding questions about the application process through Feb. 8. The goal is to have the system up and running by the middle of 2018. The first phase involves as many as 27 dispensary licenses, with up to three locations each, and up to 12 grower-processor permits. Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law was enacted last year. It permits patients to take the medicine in several forms, but not in a way that can be smoked.

