MARC closing in on challenge grant goal

WASHINGTONVILLE – The Montour Preserve is hoping to reach a major funding goal before the end of the year. The Degenstein Foundation pledged $25,000 in matching funds to the Montour Area Recreation Commission. Thus far, MARC has raised $17,000. Another $8,000 is required to meet the goal.

Bob Stoudt, MARC’s director says, “[We] have been humbled by the level of community support we’ve received for the stewardship of the Montour Preserve.”

More than 400 local individuals, businesses, and organizations have contributed more than $211,000 to MARC through the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation. A recent $200,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources supports MARC’s commitment to long-term stewardship of the Preserve.

You can make a tax-deductible contribution to MARC online www.MontourPreserve.org/donate.