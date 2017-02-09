Many schools are closed and road problems reported across The Valley

SUNBURY — Travel is treacherous this morning as the snow continues to fall. Several roads remain snow covered and PennDOT is out in full force trying to plow.

Some trouble spots include Route 147 after Brush Valley Road as you head from Sunbury to Herndon. Several tractor trailers are stuck on the hill and the road was closed and may still be closed.

Slick and icy conditions are reported on Natalie Mountain between Route 487 at Elysburg and Route 61 at Atlas. Trucks were having a difficult time traveling over the mountain this morning and the road is currently closed.

PennDOT has reduced the speed limits on Interstate 80 and Interstate 180 to 45 miles per hour. The speed reduction is temporary and we will let you know when the regular speed limit is allowed.

Main roads are still snow covered in most of the region. Many secondary roads have not yet been plowed.

Most area school districts are on a delay or closed. You can see the latest cancellations from WKOK’s Winternet online at www.wkok.com. (Ali Stevens)