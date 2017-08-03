Many natural gas leaks in Sunbury lately

SUNBURY— The Sunbury Fire Department and UGI have responded to natural gas leaks on North Fourth Street in Sunbury at least six times in the last two days. They responded three times Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Sunbury Fire Chief Russ Wertz tells us the leaks are near Fourth and Arch Streets where now, UGI is trying to find the problem. He says they spent Wednesday afternoon digging up a section of Arch Street and Thursday morning they hope stop the leak. Wertz says the public is not in any danger.