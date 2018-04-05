Mango talks various issues on OTM as Republican gubernatorial race heats up

SUNBURY – Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul Mango didn’t hold back when addressing key issues on WKOK’s On The Mark Tuesday. Mango took plenty of shots at Pennsylvania’s Republican endorsed candidate for Governor, State Senator Scott Wagner (R-28th, York, Pa.).

Despite Sen. Wagner’s assertion, candidate Mango said he does not support Obamacare. He said what he did say, was in The Economist Magazine, “When all these uninsured patients get insurance under a plan like Obamacare, and show up in the emergency room, the hospitals are going to get paid for the first time, so their economics will actually be better off. So he construed that as me supporting somehow for Obamacare.”

When discussing the state’s budget debacle, Mango criticized Governor Tom Wolf’s leadership approach, “I feel sorry for some of the legislators. How do they know what tradeoffs to make? How do they know what our priorities are? The Governor has not established a vision for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Every chief executive with whom I’ve ever worked has done that, and that helps in this case, the legislature understand what our priorities are.”

Mango, who opposes abortion on demand, said it’s important to promote that there are places for pregnant women to go to if they are seeking help, “I’ve been to two foster homes in the past week where there’s opportunities for teenage girls or whatever who don’t feel they’re prepared to raise a child, they are loving homes for these people. I think we have to continue to promote that and make sure actually women have more choice.”

You can hear much more of Mango’s On The Mark interview at WKOK.com.