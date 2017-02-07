Man with two identities charged with bigamy

SUNBURY – A Northumberland County man, already facing criminal charges, is now facing charges for marrying a woman and her daughter. District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says Christopher Hauptmann, who is also known as Christopher Buckley, is being charged with one count of bigamy and other felony counts.

It was discovered Hauptmann married 18-year-old Kaylee Durovik and her mother 43-year-old Shannon Deitrich-Durovik. Documents collected by the District Attorney’s office and a written statement from Shannon suggest both marriages remain valid to this date. As a result, Hauptmann is facing the charges.

He was arraigned by District Judge John Gembic and sent to the Montour County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail. This investigation is ongoing and additional criminal charges are pending against Hauptmann.