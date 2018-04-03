Man who threatened SU students is headed to court

SELINSGROVE—The New Hampshire man arrested for making threats to Susquehanna University students is headed to trial. 45-year-old Guy Wishart is being charged with making terroristic threats, stalking, and criminal use of a communication facility.

According to court papers Wishart threatened three females. Susquehanna University sent an alert out to campus March 5, after Wishart made threatening posts on social media about physically harming specific students on campus. Later that day Wishart was arrested in New Hampshire on a warrant issued by the Snyder County probation department. Wishart was returned to Pennsylvania to face his charges.

Wishart violated his probation when he made the threats in March. His two year probation prohibited him from having any contact with the victim and being on the Susquehanna campus. Wishart is detained in lieu of $50,000 bail and as a probation violator.