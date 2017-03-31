Man who plead guilty to murder now wants a trial

MIDDLEBURG – A man who pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of his grandmother is now requesting a trial, claiming ineffective counsel. A motion was filed Thursday in Snyder County Court by 31-year-old Joshua Snook, who is serving a 16 to 60 year prison term for the murder of 71-year-old Bonnie Snook.

District Attorney Mike Piecuch says Snook pleaded guilty to third degree murder in 2014. Snook wants to vacate the sentence and have a trial, claiming attorneys failed to advise him of the consequences of his plea, and the sentence he received. This comes after Snyder County Judge Mike Hudock granted another request by Snook last spring, to vacate his original sentence of 20 to 60 years. At that time Snook also claimed ineffective counsel and Hudock reduced his sentence to a minimum of 16 years.

Snook is serving his sentence at SCI Coal Township. Police say he stabbed and killed his grandmother Bonnie Snook at her home in Beavertown four years ago, and seriously injured his grandfather Dale Snook. His wife Jennifer Snook was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and is serving a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison. (Ali Stevens)