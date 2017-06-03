Man who lied about address found in Delaware

SHAMOKIN DAM – A man who is a Megan’s Law offender, told authorities he was living in Shamokin Dam, when he was actually living in Delaware. Shamokin Dam police say 42-year-old Mark Porter is now facing charges after lying about his address.

The case started when Shamokin Dam Police were notified by the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Section concerning a “non-compliant registrant.” Porter was located in Delaware May 22, he’s expected to be extradited within the next few weeks to Snyder County.

Porter faces a felony charge of failure to comply with registration requirements. A hearing date has not been scheduled, but it will before Judge John Reed.