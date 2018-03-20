Man who killed woman, caused police standoff, wants death penalty

SHAMOKIN – The man who admitted to killing a woman last month and fired shots at police has requested the death penalty. The Daily Item reports 41-year-old Jose Colon requested that fate during an arraignment Monday in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. Colon said, “I will pay for my sins alone.” Colon also told Gembic there is more to the murder of 23-year-old Kassandra Ortiz. Colon then told Gembic he was arrested because he’s Hispanic.

Shamokin police charged Colon with criminal homicide and related charges Saturday. He’s also recovering from being shot by a state police tactical unit during a standoff.