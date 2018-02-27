Man wanted on multiple charges turns himself in

WATSONTOWN – A man wanted by Watsontown Police on multiple charges has turned himself in. Watsontown Police say 29-year-old Bradley Jenkins confessed to police Monday just before 10:30 a.m.

Jenkins was the subject of an arrest warrant on drug related charges and public drunkenness stemming from an incident occurring February 12. Jenkins also had pending charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident February 24.

Jenkins was processed and turned over to Northumberland County Adult Probation and was committed to SCI Coal Township on a probation violation. Jenkins will be arraigned later this week on the new charges. He will also be scheduled for preliminary hearings at Judge Michael Diehl’s office in Milton.