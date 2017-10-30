Man wanted for pulling knife on girlfriend

SUNBURY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Sunbury man after police say he pulled a knife on a person. The Daily Item reports 24-year-old Alexander Spence of Memorial Acres, put the knife to the victims throat, threatening to kill her. The incident took place October 8 around 10 p.m.

The paper says the alleged victim told police Spence was enraged when she wouldn’t provide him with the pass code to a cellphone, according to court documents.

Police took Spence into custody when they began their investigation but he was later released. Spence is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, six misdemeanor charges of simple assault and other charges. (Matt Catrillo)