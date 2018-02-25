Man wanted by Watsontown police on multiple charges

WATSONTOWN—Watsontown police are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges. Watsontown police say they are on the lookout for 29-year-old Bradley Jenkins of Watsontown. They say an arrest warrant has been issued for Jenkins stemming from an incident that happened in the borough February 12 where he was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

In addition to those charges, charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness charges are pending against him.

Police say early Saturday morning they investigated a report of a domestic assault allegedly involving Jenkins and his girlfriend while parked in a municipal parking lot. The two then left the area together in the car and the assault continued. State police also investigated the incident. Watsontown police will file these additional charges against Jenkins with the office of District judge Michael Diehl.