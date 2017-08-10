Man threatens to shoot woman and cat in domestic violence incident

PINE TOWNSHIP – Bloomsburg State Police are reporting that 48-year-old Scott McMichael is being held on $100,000 bail as a result of a domestic disturbance when he threatened to shoot a 53-year-old woman, himself and the family cat.

The incident took place on August 8 at a home in Pine Township. The female victim stated that they had been drinking when they started to argue. The victim locked herself in the downstairs bathroom until McMichael picked the lock with a coat hanger and threatened to shoot her and himself with a .22 caliber revolver.

The victim eventually fled to the back yard, and to a neighbor’s house, with McMichael chasing her and threatening to shoot the family cat. McMichael stayed in the house until Police arrived, initially refusing to respond to Police commands. He eventually came out and was arrested without incident. McMichael was arraigned on aggravated assault charges and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing August 22 at 9pm. (Christopher Elio)