Man threatens officers while under arrest

NORTHUMBERLAND – A Northumberland man allegedly made threats in the borough police station towards police officers. The Daily Item reports 45-year-old Damon Bost was arrested for disorderly conduct October 11.

Bost was arrested when Northumberland police officers said they were driving on Queen Street just after 6 p.m. Oct. 11. At the time of the arrest, officers witnessed Bost allegedly throwing his hands in the air, shouting obscenities. Bost then refused commands of officers when asked to lower his voice and eventually taken into custody. Bost was on probation and was taken to the Union County Jail on $75,000 bail. (Matt Catrillo)