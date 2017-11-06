Man still missing in Montour County

DANVILLE – Rescue operations continued Sunday for a missing man in Montour County. Mahoning Township Police say water, ground and air searches were conducted over the weekend, looking for 78-year-old Wayne Mowery. Mowery was last seen last week adjacent to the Susquehanna River in Montour County.

He was first reported missing by Bloomsburg police early Friday morning. Mowery’s vehicle parked at the Danville access to the river. Anyone with information is asked to call Mahoning Township Police.

The search included parts of Montour County, all the way down to the Shikellamy State Park Marina at Sunbury. The search efforts will not be active Monday, according to police. Mowery is described as a while male, 78, 6’ tall, about 170 pounds, brown eyes, last wearing khaki pants, black shoes and a Phillies baseball cap. The public is encouraged to report any possible sightings of Mowery. (Matt Catrillo)