Man still hospitalized after crashing car in a corn field

SNYDER COUNTY – A Beavertown man remains hospitalized after crashing his vehicle in a corn field in Snyder County last week. A Geisinger spokeswoman says 22-year-old Dale Deeter is in fair condition after the crash along Troxelville Road in Adams Township.

Selinsgrove state police say the accident occurred just after 7 p.m. August 23, when Deeter failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the roadway. Deeter then swerved left to get back on the road, lost control, and went into the cornfield. State troopers say Deeter was ejected from the vehicle as it was rolling over.