Man sentenced for holding family hostage

SUNBURY – A man is heading for state prison for at least one year despite his lawyer requesting just ‘time served’ after holding his family hostage in March. The Daily Item reports 49-year-old Robert Pancher of Coal Township was sentenced one to three years in state prison,

He was sentenced by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor Monday. When Pancher’s defense attorney requested credit for the 161 days in jail but Judge Saylor said he was concerned with the public’s safety. Pancher was also given a $500 fine.

Pancher pleaded guilty in May to a felony count of terroristic threats related to the March 14 incident. All other charges are not being processed. Pancher was arrested March 14 after he fired a shot inside his home and held his family hostage for 2 1/2 hours until police arrived.