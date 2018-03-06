Man sentenced for drug-based rape

MIDDLEBURG – Four decades in state prison for a man who drugged and sexually assaulted a teenager in Snyder County. The Snyder County DA says is out with word of the sentencing of a man found guilty of the 2012 substance-facilitated sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl. District Attorney Mike Piecuch announced Monday 44-year-old Craig Poust was given 10 to 25-years in state prison for rape and related crimes.

President Judge Michael Hudock said Poust will serve the sentence consecutively to the sentence of 8 to 18 years he’s currently serving for his October 2016 conviction on weapons and drug charges.

The DA says, if denied parole after a minimum of 19 years and one month, Poust could spend up to 43 years in state prison before serving his maximum sentence. Poust was convicted January 23. His estranged wife and co-defendant Pam Poust was also sentenced and received two years probation.