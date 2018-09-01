Man reported missing in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG – Bloomsburg state troopers and family members are looking for help finding an 87-year-old man. Bloomsburg state police tell us a family member of 87-year-old Vincent Skarzenski of Bloomsburg reported him missing Friday just before 6 p.m. Troopers say Skarkenski is believed to be driving his rust colored Ford Explorer with a dent on the rear hatch. Troopers believe he may be lost and trying to find his way home.

Skarzenski’s clothing description is unknown but is believed to be wearing a baseball cap with white letters, “NAVY” on it. He’s also listed as a 6-foot, 135 pound white male, with gray or partially gray hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomsburg troopers at 570-387-4261.