Man remains hospitalized after Route 235 crash

WKOK Staff | March 28, 2018 |

UNION COUNTY – A Mifflintown man remains hospitalized after a violent crash on Route 235 Sunday afternoon. Milton state police say the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. along Route 235 in Hartley Township, Union County.

Troopers say 56-year-old John Hockenberry was attempting to negotiate a curve south on Route 235 when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck several trees. They say he sustained serious injuries and was taken to Geisinger via Life Flight. A Geisinger spokeswoman tells WKOK Hockenberry is currently listed in fair condition.

Troopers were assisted by volunteers from the West End Fire Company and ambulance.

