Man pulled from Shamokin Creek

SHAMOKIN – Shamokin police pulled a man from the Shamokin Creek who is suspected of overdosing on an unknown narcotic. The Daily Item reports the incident occurred just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Chief Darwin Tobias and Patrolman Ray Siko waded into the knee-deep water and escorted the male out of the creek bed. The unidentified male is believed to be 18 years-old or slightly older. He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center.

According to Tobias, a passerby walking along the trail near the creek saw the man in the water and attempted to help. However, Tobias says the male became combative with the passerby. When police arrived, the male was kneeling and pulling the passerby into the water. The officers took hold of the male and led him out of the water. The investigation continues.