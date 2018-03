LEWISTOWN – A 30-year-old Middleburg man pleaded not guilty to 28 criminal counts Wednesday morning in Mifflin County court.

According to the Lewistown Sentinel, Joshua Martin is facing charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, and several other related offenses.

State police say he had a sexual relationship with an underage girl for nearly two months. He is free on $250,000 bail. His trial will take place in 6 to 9 months.