Man pepper sprays security guards after stealing from a department store

SELINSGROVE – A man is facing robbery and retail theft charges after police say he stole from a department store and sprayed security guards with pepper spray. State police say 41-year-old Andrew Morales, whose address is not known, was witnessed stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from a department store in Hummels Wharf on March 8.

When he tried to leave the store with the stolen items, security guards stopped him and asked Morales to show a receipt. Morales allegedly pepper sprayed the security guards and fled in his vehicle. State police were able to track down Morales through his license plate.

Charges were filed in District Court on March 10, including robbery, retail theft, simple assault, harassment and receiving stolen property. (Ali Stevens)