Man passes out from drug use while watching toddler

Man with toddler passes out from drug use

MIDDLEBURG – A Schuylkill county man is facing charges after allegedly passing out from drug use, leaving a three-year-old girl alone. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred April 15 at 1:30 p.m.

Troopers say they were dispatched to a report of a possible overdose, upon arrival, 32-year-old Robert Yost of Pine Grove was found to be in possession of marijuana and pipe along with a white crystal substance believed to be crack cocaine or meth.

It was also determined Yost was with a three-year-old girl but passed out due to alleged drug use leaving the toddler by herself. Charges were filed in district court for endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses.