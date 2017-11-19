Man missing in Columbia County

BRIAR CREEK BOROUGH – Bloomsburg State Police are reporting that 18-year-old Jacob Welsh of Briar Creek Borough, Columbia County is missing. Welsh is described as a white male, approximately 5’8”, with blonde hair, a beard and a tattoo of an anchor on his upper arm.

According to the report, Welsh was last seen by his family on November 9, around 6pm wearing a maroon Aeropostale hooded sweatshirt, and black pajama pants. He may have been driving his car which is a green 1994 Dodge Shadow with black doors.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Bloomsburg at 570-387-4261.